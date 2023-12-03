Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $118.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001988 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004668 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,098,903 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

