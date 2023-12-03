Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $123.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00054144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,098,704 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.