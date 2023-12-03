Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 376,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,536. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Several research firms have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,606 shares of company stock worth $2,434,026. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 496.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 96.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

