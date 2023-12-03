Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

