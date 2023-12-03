Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

