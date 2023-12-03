Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 75,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. 39,951,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,621,788. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

