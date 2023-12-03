American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AMLI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 445,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

