Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 77,948 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 441,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,204. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

