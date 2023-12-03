Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.89) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,714.00.

NGLOY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 238,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

