Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
NYSE:BUD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. 1,331,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,430. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
