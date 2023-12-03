Ankr (ANKR) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ankr has a market cap of $267.43 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,579.78 or 0.99973800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02601601 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $19,412,154.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

