Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
Further Reading
