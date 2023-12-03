Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

