Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $5.59 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00013985 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $241.49 million and $8.60 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,176,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

