Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ARBEW stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

