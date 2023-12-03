Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Archrock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.52. 1,060,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

