Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Financial Review

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.13 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 4.34 -$186.77 million ($0.55) -4.13

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hut 8 Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

