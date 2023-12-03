Ark Price Reaches $1.11 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $196.55 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002142 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002143 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002377 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,318,498 coins and its circulating supply is 177,319,282 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

