Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arvinas Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. 820,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

