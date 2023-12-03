Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,894,000.

ASND traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. 782,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,243. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $127.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

