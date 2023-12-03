ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $33.51 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.15 or 1.00015290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003819 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05087267 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,570,055.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

