Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asure Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 313,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

