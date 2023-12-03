ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

ATI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.29. ATI has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

