ATOR Protocol Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $34.35 million and $3.19 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,369,954.54 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.90337766 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,440,518.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

