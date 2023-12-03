Avalanche Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $22.23 or 0.00054553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and $354.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,231,186 coins and its circulating supply is 365,198,276 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

