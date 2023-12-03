B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
BOSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
