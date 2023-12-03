B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

BOSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

