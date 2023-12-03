Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $124.94. 129,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

