Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00376.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.