Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $275.82 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.82 million and $3.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.23 or 0.05449499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00054885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,150,989 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,410,989 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

