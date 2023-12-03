BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $491.53 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $39,579.28 or 0.99992059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $491.53 million and approximately $564,293.72 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010791 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 39,413.24278376 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $556,716.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

