Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 37.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and $92,149.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

