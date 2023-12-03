Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $17.19 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $76,979.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00128422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

