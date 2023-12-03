Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.