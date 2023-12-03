Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $48.82 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $955.31 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $48.82 or 0.00123417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00573999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,568,969 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

