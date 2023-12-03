BITICA COIN Price Up 45% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 158.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $786,403.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.62 or 1.00003555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,031,134,636 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000246 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $355,701.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

