BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.