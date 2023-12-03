BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $459.68 million and $27.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000049 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $24,586,074.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

