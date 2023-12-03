BitTorrent-New Market Cap Achieves $469.33 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 6% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $469.33 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001752 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001326 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002809 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002301 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
