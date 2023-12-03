BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 216,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

