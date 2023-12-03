Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,016,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

