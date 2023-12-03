Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of BVH opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 197,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $3,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

