Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,563.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.
Brenntag Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.