BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,438. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

See Also

