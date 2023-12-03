BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFDW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,957. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

