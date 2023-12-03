Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

