Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.5 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

