Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,708,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,496,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$4.31. 373,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.24. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
