Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 421,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
