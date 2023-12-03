Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 591,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,511. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 421,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

