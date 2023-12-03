Cardano Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $14.29 billion and approximately $328.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.71 or 0.05446373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,410,042,820 coins and its circulating supply is 35,308,516,978 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

