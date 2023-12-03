Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 465,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 153,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $765.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.63%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 133,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

